Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan: Mega Awareness Rally held at Bandipora

Bandipora: District Administration Bandipora in collaboration with Health Department Bandipora today organised a mega awareness rally at Bandipora.

The rally was flagged off by Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr. Owais Ahmad from Mini Secretariat Bandipora to District Hospital Bandipora.

ASP Bandipora Ashiq Hussain Tak, CMO Bandipora Dr. Bashir Ahmad, MS District Hospital Bandipora Dr. Mushtaq DySP HQ Mohd Shafat and other concerned were also present on the occasion.

Doctors, Paramedics, Ashas, Association of Private Diagonastic Centres Bandipora and students besides the officials of District Administration participated in the rally.

Speaking on the occasion the Deputy Commissioner said that the aim of mega road show is to spread the message of drug abuse to every nook and corner of the district in order to make Bandipora drug free and to make participants aware about substance abuse and ways to get rid of this menace and its eradication from society.

He said various programmes are being organised across the district to raise awareness regarding drug abuse and its ill effects.

Dr. Owais urged upon youth to play active role in fight against drug menace.

He said parental care is esential part of fight against drug menace and urged parents to have close vigil on children to keep them away from drugs.

He said treatment and rehabilitation is the solution to drug addicts in addition to parental support.

Dr. Owais said that drug addiction ends up with the destruction to the self and family.

He sought cooperation of all stake holders

in eradicating the drug menace from the society.

Dr. Owais said that Administration has adopted Zero tolerance against Drugs and all those involved in harmful drugs trade shall be dealt strictly as per law.

He said District Administration has launched a massive awareness campaign against the drug menace to uproot this evil from the society and to save the youth from ill effects of drugs and falling pray to peddlers.

Dr. Owais said that drugs have disastrous effect on individual and society’s health and economy.

He said that the District Administration is committed to provide every facility for the youth to channelize their energy in a positive direction besides keeping them away from drug abuse and other social evils.

Later an awareness workshop was organised at District Hospital Bandipora to raise the awareness regarding role of people in general and youth in particular in distancing youth away from drugs.

