Grenade attack on CRPF in Tral, no injury: Police

Srinagar: Suspected militants on Wednesday hurled a grenade on a CRPF Bunker in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said.
A top police officer said that the militants lobbed a grenade on a bunker of a CRPF camp but it missed the intended target and exploded far away.
“In this incident no loss of life or injury has been reported. Meanwhile the whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers,” the officer said.
—GNS
