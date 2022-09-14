After 33 years Indian Navy revives Naval training area at Manasbal Lake

Ganderbal: After 33 years, the Indian Navy has revived naval training area at Manasbal Lake in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district for providing training to NCC cadets.

Addressing a press conference, Group Commander NCC Group Srinagar, Brigadier K S Kalsi said that around 100 NCC cadets including girls from various collages of Jammu and Kashmir are going to participate in the camp.

Notably, the training in the area was suspended during the inception of militancy in the 1990s.

Brig Kalsi said that the participants expressed excitement for being provide training from this area and also expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for their lodging and boarding.

He said that this is a historic day as after a gap of 33 years NCC training activities of naval wing are being revived at the Manasbal Lake.

“NCC traning is major organ of national building. We also train them to join armed forces but the basic aim is to make them disciplined and grow as responsible citizens,” he said.

He added that the training was suspended during the inception of militancy and now since after the activities of government, administration and armed forces the security situation has been improved to an extent that we are able to resume and revive the training area,” he said.

Brig Kalsi said that the traning was imparted at Nagrota and Mansar lake during suspension at Manasbal which caused inconvenience to the cadets from Kashmir due to bad condition of the national highway—(KNO)

