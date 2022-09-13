MeT forecasts mainly dry weather in J&K

Srinagar: Weather department here on Tuesday forecast “mainly dry weather” with possibility of very light rain at one or two places on higher reaches in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

A meteorological department official here said that no ‘significant weather’ was expected for subsequent two days either and weather was likely to remain mainly dry.

Regarding the minimum temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 14.0°C against 14.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.9°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 12.4°C against 11.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.0°C above normal there, he said.

In Pahalgam, he said, the mercury settled at 7.4°C against 9.1°C on the previous night and it was 1.1°C below normal for the south Kashmir resort.

Kokernag recorded a low of 12.1°C against 10.3°C the previous night and it was 0.3°C above normal for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 8.1°C against 6.6°C on the previous night. It was 0.9°C below normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 12.0°C against 14.4°C the previous night, the official said. It was 0.8°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 23.1°C against 20.8°C on the previous night. It was 0.2°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 11.8°C, Batote 15.3°C, Katra 21.2°C and Bhadarwah 14.6°C. (GNS)

