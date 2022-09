Ganderbal: Three residential houses were damaged in a massive blaze that broke out in in Yachama Kangan area of Centeral Kashmir’s Ganderbal on Tuesday morning.

An official said that the fire broke out in a two residential houses at Yachama today Morning

He said that soon after the incident fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse off the flames, however, three houses suffered damage in the incident.

The official added that cause of fire was not immediately—(KNO)

