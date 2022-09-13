J&K hit by Lumpy Skin Disease, 33690 animals affected: Govt

22800 animals recovered so far, 133450 doses administered to cattle

SRINAGAR: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo today chaired a meeting to review the measures taken for controlling the spread of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) across Jammu and Kashmir.

Director Animal Husbandry Jammu/Kashmir, representatives of SKUAST Jammu/Kashmir, Chief Animal Husbandry officers of all districts and other concerned officials attended the meeting in person and through video conferencing.

At the outset, the meeting discussed the recommendations of Department Of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India wherein the States and UTs were asked to go for mass vaccination and to ramp up testing.

Several power point presentations were delivered wherein the status and controlling measures like vaccination, use of medicines, procurement of vaccines and sampling collections for testing were discussed in detail.

The meeting received feedback, inputs and recommendations from the Task Force teams, experts and scientists alike in order to contain the spread of the disease.

On the occasion, Dulloo enquired about the status of the action taken with respect to vaccination, ban on movement of animals, fogging, rapid response teams, public awareness besides, sampling & testing, disposal of dead animals etc.

He called upon the concerned to implement all the guidelines of Government of India in letter and spirit to contain the disease.

He impressed upon the officers to focus on vaccination of animals and migratory cattle in Behaks.

Besides, Dulloo also enquired about the availability of medicines while directing both the directors to ensure availability of required medicines in all the affected areas so that the spread can be tackled timely and effectively.

He directed the concerned to run awareness campaign and door to door inspections and visits by field staff to make farmers aware about the LSD.

Earlier, during the meeting, it was informed that till date 33690 animals have been affected with LSD, out of which 22800 have recovered. It was also informed that 133450 doses have been administered to the cattle across J&K.

