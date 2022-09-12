Will not mislead on Article 370: Azad at Kashmir rally

Baramulla: As he prepares to launch his party, former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday said he will not mislead people over the issue of Article 370 as only a government with a two-thirds majority in Parliament can ensure the restoration of the provision.

“Azad knows what can and cannot be done. I or the Congress party or three regional parties cannot give you back Article 370, neither can (TMC chief) Mamata Banerjee, or DMK or (NCP chief) Sharad Pawar,” Azad said in his maiden rally in Kashmir Valley after quitting the Congress last month.

“Some people have been saying that I don’t talk about Article 370. I want to tell them that Azad does not befool people for electoral gains,” the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said at the public meeting at Dak Bungalow Baramulla.

“I swear before God that I will not mislead you. I will not raise such slogans or issues over which I have no control,” he said.

He said he would not promise the moon and stars to the people but only those things that can be achieved. “I or the Congress party or three regional parties cannot give you back Article 370…,” he added.

Referring to Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari’s allegation that Azad had voted in favour of the abrogation of Article 370, he said Bukhari should first understand how Parliament works.

“I voted against the Bill brought by the Home Ministry for the revocation of Article 370,” Azad said.

PTI

