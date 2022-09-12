Bear And Cub Tranquilized, Schools can open normally in Srinagar: Authorities

Srinagar: In a big relief to the residents of uptown Srinagar, Bear and a cub have been captured by a team of wildlife department here on Monday.

The wild bear had created fear and authorities now say all schools can function normally.

“After 21 hours non stop operation, Black Bear spotted yesterday in Rajbagh area has been tranquillised. Great job by the Team led by Wildlife Department, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Aijaz Asad said in a tweet”, adding,

“Area has been scanned and sanitized. All Educational institutions in the area shall open normally as per daily routine”.

The Bear injured a chokidar of private school at Lal Mandi on Sunday. It has not been revealed so far by the authorities as to how the Bear and the cub reached the densely populated area of Srinagar.(GNS)

