Samoon reviews admission process in Polytechnic Colleges, development activities in SDD under CAPEX, CSS

JAMMU: Principal Secretary, Skill Development Department (SDD), Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon, on Monday chaired a meeting with Principals of Polytechnics Colleges of districts of Jammu and Kashmir to review status of admission process in Polytechnic Colleges across the Union Territory.

Director SDD, Principal, Polytechnic College, Bikram Chowk and Principal Women Polytechnic College, Shakti Nagar, Jammu were present in the meeting while Principals of other Polytechnic Colleges attended the meeting virtually.

Threadbare discussion was held about the admission process and applications for the admissions in 3 year diploma programme for various Polytechnics Colleges across Jammu and Kashmir. It was informed that JKBOTE has mobilized it’s staff across the UT regions to spread awareness about the diploma programmes.

Dr. Samoon was informed that during the awareness campaign, the prospective candidates were educated about various government sponsored schemes and were encouraged to come forward and enroll in the diploma courses. Besides, awareness campaign was given a wide coverage through media, both print and electronic.

The meeting was also informed that 3320 total number of applications were received and shared with the concerned Colleges.

Principal Secretary was also apprised that JKBOTE is in the process of receiving lateral entry applications and there are 822 applications received till date whose selection list would be framed by 15th September of this month and the admission process for regular and lateral entry will continue till the end of this month. Presently, the colleges are doing admissions at their own level as the process of admission is underway.

Principal Secretary issued several directions to Principals of Polytechnic Colleges regarding further streamlining of admissions in their respective institutions. He emphasized upon them to send teams of officials in the villages of every block of the districts to aware and encourage the candidates for participation in diploma courses in order to fill up the allotted seats in the Polytechnic Colleges in JKUT.

Earlier, Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon chaired a meeting with senior officers of SDD and its allied departments to review the progress on ongoing development activities of SDD under CAPEX and other centrally sponsored schemes here at Civil Secretariat, Jammu.

The meeting had detailed deliberations on various issues pertaining to SDD including utilization of CAPEX and CSS budget on completion of new and ongoing civil works, implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes and improvement in skill scenario under SANKALP (CSS) in the districts.

Director, SDD, Sudershan Kumar, Mission Director, JK Skill Development Mission, Executive Director JKPCC were also present in the meeting besides out stationed officers attended the meeting through video conferencing.

They highlighted the present status of actions taken in view of different activities being carried out in their respective areas.

The concerned authorities informed the meeting about the present status of various ongoing development works in different sectors of Skill Development Department.

Principal Secretary emphasized upon the senior officers of different executive agencies to complete all ongoing development works of Polytechnics College and ITIs within shortest possible timelines.

