DGP stresses for monitoring selected cases at district, range and zonal levels

Srinagar: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Saturday chaired a meeting at Police Headquarters of senior officers of Police, Prosecution and NIA, an official spokeperson said.

The meeting was regarding augmentation of investigation, prosecution capabilities and scientific investigation facilities for quality investigation in order to enhance conviction rates under UAPA, Narco and other sensitive cases in the courts of law.

Special DG RR Swain highlighted the measures and steps to be taken to improve the investigation skills and augmentation of manpower for speedy investigation of UAPA and other sensitive cases

DGP Singh while addressing the officers emphasized on the need of strengthening the Special Investigation Units (SIUs) of the districts and handing over to them cases categorized keeping in view the sensitivity and importance of such cases.

He emphasized on the monitoring of the selected cases at district, range and zonal levels.

Singh directed that the range DIsG will submit reports of the investigation of militancy related cases registered under UAPA highlighting the progress at different stages of the investigation from the registration to the framing of charges on daily basis. He also directed that these reports will invariably also have brief notes regarding the cases registered, challaned/disposed of and the orders of the courts of law. He directed that the DIsG and SSsP will closely monitor the categorized cases which would include cases registered regarding targeted and planned acts of terrorism, terror modules, narco- terrorism nexus and cases registered regarding other militancy related incidents.

The DGP said that district SSsP must discuss the cases with their teams and SIUs on a regular basis devouting ample time to UAPA cases. He also directed that district SSsP to follow the SOPs and also generate & circulate special reports for these teams as well as for the senior formations. He said that meticulous planning of investigation will definitely get better results which will culminate into convictions in the Courts.

The DGP directed for SIUs strengthening and empowerment by posting an adequate number of Investigation officers for speedy investigation of the UAPA within the shortest period of time.

He said that good investigation and good prosecution will help in taking the UAPA cases to logical conclusions.

While reviewing the categorized UAPA cases, the DGP directed for reviewing of the categorizations and stressed that the selected cases be closely monitored during investigation and during framing of charges.

He said that besides SIUs Parivey officers must be posted in courts and in District Police Offices in the shortest possible time with adequate manpower so that court Parivey & district Parivey cells are established. He also directed for training of the selected investigation officers with NIA as quickly as possible and also training for Parivey officers.

In the meeting it was also decided to review and plan infrastructure needs/ capabilities for witness protection and for witnesses to be produced / examined through video conferencing. It was also decided that the cases will be vetted by the DG Prosecution with the help of his prosecutors in order to check any loopholes / gaps in the investigation.

Officers representing different wings of Police and NIA gave different suggestions. “A threadbare discussion was held and a number of decisions were taken on spot,” it said.

