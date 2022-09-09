Five IAS, One JKAS Officers Transferred

Srinagar: The government on Friday ordered transfer of five IAS and a JKAS officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

According to the order, Mohd Yasin (IAS) Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K, has been transferred as posted as Managing Director, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited , against an available vacancy.

Ms. Ayushi Sudan (IAS), Chief Executive Officer, Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna, has been transferred and posted as Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K.

“She shall continue to hold the additional charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojno, till further orders,” the order, a copy of which lies with GNS reads.

Minga Sherpa (IAS), Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation (IKTDC), against an available vacancy.

Faz Lul Haseeb (IAS), Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar holding additional charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Urban Development Agency, Kashmir has been transferred and posted as Director, Tourism Kashmir.

Harvinder Singh (IAS), Sub Divisional Magistrate, Uri, holding additional charge of Sub Registrar, Uri, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jammu.

Dr. Ghulam Nabi ltoo (JKAS), Director Tourism, Kashmir has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department. (GNS)

