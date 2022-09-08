Two LeT militants arrested in Shopian: Police

Srinagar: Two ‘hybrid’ militants of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested in Shopian district, police said on Wednesday.
A police spokesman identified them as Faizan Fayaz Bhat, a resident of Budden Rafiabad Sopore, and Yawar Nizam Mir from Konsoo, Shopian.
A ‘hybrid’ militant is not listed as a militant but is radicalised enough to carry out a terror strike and then slip back into routine life.
“Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including two pistols, two pistol magazines, two grenades, 20 pistol rounds, an AK-47 magazine and 50 AK live rounds were seized from their possession,” the spokesman said. PTI
