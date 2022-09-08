Shahr-e-Khas evolved as hub of sporting activities: LG Sinha

Inaugurates Ellahi Bagh Indoor Sports Stadium

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday inaugurated Ellahi Bagh Indoor Sports Stadium, constructed at a cost of Rs 4 cr under PMDP, in downtown Srinagar.

Congratulating the locals, especially the youth of downtown area for the new sports facility, the Lt Governor said the Shahr-e-Khas area has evolved as a hub of sporting activities, with youngsters determined to achieve glory in sports.

“I was told by local people that for the first time in 75 years any head of the state has visited downtown Srinagar. They said many areas were known for wrong reasons. But I believe downtown Srinagar has shed its past and is now a new address of Indian sporting heroes,” Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor further said, “In the last two years, downtown has witnessed a massive rise in the number of sports being played and a large number of youth pursuing sports professionally.”

Amid the cheers of locals present at the venue, the Lt Governor recounted names of top-class players who recently went to represent the country at international sporting events.

“Several youngsters from downtown Srinagar have proved their mettle in international championships. The day is not far when we will see the youth of Shahr-e-Khas representing the country in Olympics,” Lt Governor said.

Sinha appreciated the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council for preparing and handing over the Ellahi Bagh Indoor Sports Stadium in record time and extended his best wishes to all the players.

“Opportunities in sports come knocking if the players are receptive, determined and motivated. You get life only once, do something that everyone remembers. Change your life and contribute to nation building,” Sinha said.

“Total 12 sports fields, mini-stadiums in different areas of downtown Srinagar have been upgraded by J&K Sports Council with world-class amenities to nurture young talents. Determination of downtown youth to see the tricolor fly high has revived the legacy of football & other games,” the Lt Governor added.

The Lt Governor asked the youth to take the inspirations from champions like Sadia Tariq, Shaukat Ahmed & Danish Farooq and dedicate themselves in their respective sports discipline.

“We have to restore the reputation of Shahr-e-Khas, once called the heartbeat of Kashmir. Some people with vested interest are rattled by the all-round development taking place in J&K UT. Efforts were also made to mislead many of our youth. The entire families of those who misled our children, are living a comfortable life in the big cities of the country and abroad while our children have suffered. There is no place for such elements in civilized society,” the Lt Governor said.

