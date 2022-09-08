LG flags off fleet of boats, shikaras from Sgr to Gbl, as Syed Qamar-ud-din Bukhari’s Urs commences

Srinagar: In a bid to revive water transport in central Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday flagged off fleet of boats and Shikaras carrying devotees from Zero bridge to Ganderbal.

Urs of Syed Qamar-ud-din Bukhari (RA) commenced today after a gap of three decades, while fleet of Shikaras and boats carrying devotees was flagged off today.

LG Sinha said that the event also marks the revival of water transport from Srinagar to Ganderbal.

“Flagged-off fleet of boats & shikaras carrying devotees, artists from Zero Bridge to Ganderbal to commemorate the Urs of Syed Qamar-ud-Din Bukhari (RA). It also marks the revival of water transport from Srinagar to Ganderbal,” Office of LG J&K tweeted.

Meanwhile, Director Tourism, G N Itoo said that the water transport will help promote tourism while J&K Waqf Board chairperson, Darakhshan Andrabi said that it will help revive water transport in the Valley—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print