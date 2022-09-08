Border Tourism festival in Teetwal draws big crowds

KUPWARA: In order to promote Teetwal as tourist destination under Border Tourism in the valley, the Tourism Department in collaboration with District Administration Kupwara, and Lolab-Bungus-Dringyari Development Authority (LBDDA), Cultural Academy, and the Army organised a border tourism festival on the banks of Kishen Ganga at Teetwal near Zero Line.

The festival witnessed participation of a large number of local and non-local tourists with much fanfare. Director Tourism, GN Itoo, was the chief guest on the occasion.

The attraction of the festival was the presentation of various multilingual cultural and musical items by different bands, groups and children who received huge applause from the audience. The Pahari/ Gojri culture programmes, Talwaar Baazi by sons of soil, Rouff, Students Lezim, Tug of War and various other cultural programmes by different agencies were also performed. Folk tribal songs and Talwaar Baazi left the audience spellbound.

Addressing the gathering, the Director Tourism said that the aim of organising the festival at historical Teetwal was to promote the area as a tourist destination, besides providing a platform to local artists to showcase their talent.

He said such festivals shall attract more tourists and help in upliftment of socio-economic status of people of district Kupwara, especially living in far-flung Karnah sub division.

Itoo said the aim of the Border Tourism festival was fulfilled by witnessing the enthusiastic and huge participation of people.

The Director expressed his gratitude towards the Lieutenant Governor for creating border tourism facilities in the district. He said it was because of his efforts that the Teetwal festival witnessed enthusiastic and huge participation of people.

