323 cases involving juveniles in conflict in 2021 in J&K

Jammu: Incidents of cognisable crimes by juveniles in Jammu and Kashmir almost doubled in 2021 over the previous year, while crimes against children continued an upward trend with over 800 such cases being registered last year, official data showed.

As many as 323 cognisable criminal cases involving juveniles in conflict with law were registered in 2021, against 171 in the previous year, the National Crime Records Bureau said in its latest report.

Cases of crimes committed by juveniles registered in 2019 was 299.

Six cases of murder, two of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, three cases of causing death by negligence, nine rape cases and one unnatural offence were among the cases registered against juveniles in Jammu and Kashmir in 2021.

Other cases lodged against juveniles include six cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and nine under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the report said.

While 288 cognisable crimes were registered in 2021 against juveniles under Indian Penal Code sections, the remaining 35 were under Special and Local Laws (SSL).

The report said 408 juveniles were apprehended in 2021, while 433 cases involving juveniles were pending disposal.

A total of 118 juveniles were sent to their homes after advice, 21 imprisoned, 108 acquitted or discharged, 27 others to special homes and three dealt with fine, while 156 cases were quashed by the court, the report said, adding that 61 per cent of juveniles were held guilty pending disposal while the rest of the 408 cases are pending disposal.

Thirty-three of the apprehended juveniles were illiterates, 83 had studied up to primary and 162 below-matric (class 10), the report said, adding that 389 of them were living with their parents and 18 were homeless.

On crimes against children, the report said 470 cases were registered in 2019, 606 in 2020 and 845 in 2021.

The crimes registered against children in 2021 include seven cases of murder, a murder with rape, six other cases of murder, four cases of infanticide and three cases of foeticide.

A total of 294 cases were registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act in 2021, the report said.

As many as 478 cases were registered related to abduction of children, while 70 missing children were deemed as kidnapped besides one case of human trafficking was also lodged, the report said.

About the police disposal of crimes against children in 2021, the report said, a total of 1,212 cases were investigated by police.

A total of 805 cases were disposed of during the year, while 407 cases remained pending, the report said.

A total of 622 people, including 20 women, were arrested for crimes against children, and 601 of them were charge-sheeted, the report said, adding that 10 accused were convicted, one discharged, and 63 acquitted. PTI

