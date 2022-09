Connect on Linked in

Bijbehara: A man died after he fell off a walnut tree in Kanalwan area of Bijbehara in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday.

A police official said that Gulzar Ahmad Magloo of Kanalwan fell off a walnut tree today afternoon.

“He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries,” he said.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident—(KNO)

