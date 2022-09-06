Anantnag Gunfight: Both Militants Identified, Associated with Hizb

Srinagar:Two Local Hizb-ul-Mujahideen Militants were on Tuesday killed in Pushkari Kanilwan, who as per Police were involved in killing of TA personnel and two civilians.

The Kashmir Police Zone while quoting ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar wrote on twitter, ” Killed militants identified as Danish Bhat @ Kokab Duree & Basharat Nabi, both affiliated with proscribed militant outfit HM. Both were involved in killing of one TA personnel Saleem on 9 April 2021 & killing of two civilians on 29 May 2021 in Jablipora,”.

