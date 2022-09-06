Anantnag Encounter: 02 militants killed, operation on

Srinagar,: Two militants have been killed in an ongoing encounter at Pushkari Kanilwan area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday.

Official sources said , that two militants have been killed in an ongoing encounter, however identity of the slain militants is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier Reports said that a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Pushkari Kanilwan.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print