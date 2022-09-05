Fairly widespread rain forecast in J&K

Srinagar: Weather department on Monday forecast fairly widespread light to moderate rain in Jammu and Kashmir in next 24 hours.

A meteorological department official here said that in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours, Qazigund received rainfall of 1.0mm, Pahalgam 1.7mm, Kupwara 8.7mm, Gulmarg 0.4mm, Jammu 30mm, Banihal 9.4mm, Batote 38.2mm, Katra 24.6mm and Bhaderwah 4.2mm.

Regarding minimum temperature, the official here said that Srinagar recorded a low of 18.8°C against 18.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was 3.8°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 16.8°C against 17.4°C on the previous night. However, the temperature was 3.6°C above normal there, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 13.8°C against 13.3°C on the previous night and it was 3.3°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort.

Kokernag recorded a low of 15.4°C against 15.9°C the previous night and it was 2.0°C above normal for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 10.6°C against 10.2°C on the previous night. It was 0.6°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 16.2°C against 15.6°C the previous night, the official said. It was 2.7°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 20.1°C against 21.4°C on the previous night. It was 3.8°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 16.8°C, Batote 15.5°C, Katra 20.2°C and Bhadarwah 15.9°C. (GNS)

