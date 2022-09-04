NIT Srinagar signs vital MoU with AICTE to study impact analysis of PMSSS in JK, Ladakh

‘Study will be completed in time bound manner: Director NIT Srinagar

Srinagar: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to study impact study of Prime Minister Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS), in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh.

The MoU was signed between Director, NIT Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal and Prof. Rajive Kumar, Member Secretary AICTE, at AICTE Headquarters New Delhi. Prof. MF Wani is the main coordinator for the project.

The historic document was signed in presence of Shri R K Ganju, Assistant Director and Bureau Head, PMSSS, Prof Ajeet Angral, Chairman AICTE, Prof. Anil Sahastrabudhe, Consultant PMSSS and other dignitaries from both the institutions.

PMSSS J&K is an initiative for Class 12 passed and diploma degree holders in UTs of J&K and Ladakh. The scholarship is to meet the expenditure towards tuition fees, hostel fees, cost of books, and other incidental charges and secure admission in any government college and other selected institutions.

As per MoU, the study will cover the impact of PMSSS on social aspects, financial self-family, academic development, quality of education, and exposure to various activities, and access the impact of scheme on personality, and confidence building. It will also cover other aspects of the scheme as well.

In his key address, Director, NIT Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal said the signing of this MoU will bring these two intuitions more closely.

“The AICTE aims to carry out a survey the ‘Impact study on PMSSS for the Union Territory of J&K and Ladakh. It is intended to entrust the task to NIT Srinagar for carrying out the impact study,” he said.

Prof. Sehgal said the project is time-bound and data is to be collected from far-flung regions of the two UTs.

“We are confident that this partnership will help us produce industry-ready graduates who are prepared to contribute towards the fast-growing global society,” he said.

On the occasion, Prof. Rajive Kumar, Member Secretary AICTE, New Delhi expressed his gratitude to Director NIT Srinagar Prof. Sehgal.

“We are happy to sign this MoU between the two intuitions and it will boost the mutual coordination. I am confident that this partnership will help us reach out desired results,” he said.

In his message, Registrar NIT Srinagar, Prof. Kaiser Bukhari said the signing of this MoU will bring both organizations closer to serving society.

He said the joint PMSSS study will help to reach out to student beneficiaries in both UTs. Both NIT and AICTE will act as a bridge between society and government. It will not only benefit from the scheme but also to plug loopholes.

Prof. Bukhari said target will be achieved within the given time frame and we hope in future both NIT Srinagar and AICTE will work together on more projects.

The PMSSS was launched in the year 2011 and modified from time to time to make the scheme student-friendly. The scheme also envisages to build capacities of the youth of J&K and Ladakh to enable them to compete with their peers in the national mainstream.

The scholarship aims to support the youth of J&K in pursuing higher education outside the state. It facilitates access of quality education to students so as to equip them with knowledge, skills, experience, and training for higher academic level/profession.

The students selected for PMSSS can benefit from a scholarship of up to INR 3 lakh per annum with other grants.

