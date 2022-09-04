Cong Shopian district prez joins Azad

Srinagar: Mushtaq Ahmed Khanday, Congress District president Shopian has resigned from his post and basic membership of the Congress party in support of G.N.Azad.
He has assured full support to Azad in taking his mission in every nook and corner of Jammu and Kashmir.
Khanday was a long time member of Congress from Shopian and very active worker.
Srinagar: Mushtaq Ahmed Khanday, Congress District president Shopian has resigned from his post and basic membership of the Congress party in support of G.N.Azad.