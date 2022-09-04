137 Covid cases in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 137 Covid cases including 28 from Jammu division and 109 from Kashmir division, thus taking the total number of positive cases to 478220, an official bulletin sai.

Moreover, 210 more Covid patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 36 from Jammu division and 174 from Kashmir division.

It said that out of 478220 positive cases, 966 are Active Positive (246 in Jammu Division and 720 in Kashmir Division), 472472 have recovered and 4782 have died; 2350 in Jammu division and 2432 in Kashmir division.

It also informed that 10,805 doses of COVID Vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours across Jammu and Kashmir bringing the cumulative number of doses administered to 24357096 till date.

The bulletin said that out of 26485715 test results available, 478220 samples have tested positive and 26007495 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 8890 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 6698852 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 169 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 966in isolation and 387 in home surveillance. Besides, 6692548 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, the Bulletin informs that in Kashmir division, Srinagar reported 39 cases, Baramulla reported 18 cases, Budgam 22 cases, Pulwama reported 07 case, Kupwara reported 04 cases, Anantnag reported 01 case, Bandipora reported 02 cases, Ganderbal reported 02 cases, Kulgam reported 14 cases while as Shopian also reported no fresh cases for today.

Similarly in Jammu division, Jammu reported 10 cases, Udhampur 00, Rajouri 01, Doda 02, Kathua 00, Samba 09, Kishtwar 04,Poonch 02, Ramban 00and Reasi also reported no fresh case for today.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach the national helpline by dialling 1075.

