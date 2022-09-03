Rainfall in Jammu parts, isolated light showers forecast in J&K

Srinagar: Parts of Jammu region received rainfall while the weather department on Saturday forecast isolated to scattered light showers and thunders over Jammu and Kashmir in next 24 hours.

For the subsequent two days, a meteorological department official told GNS that there was possibility of scattered light rain and thunder.

He said while rain eluded Kashmir valley barring Pahalgam which had traces of it, Jammu received 29.4mm in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours, Batote 6.6mm, Katra 3.4mm while Kathua received the highest amount of it with 57.2mm.

Regarding minimum temperature, a meteorological department official here told GNS that Srinagar recorded a low of 18.2°C against 17.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 3.2°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 15.0°C against 15.4°C on the previous night. However, the temperature was 1.8°C above normal there, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 12.0°C against 11.8°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort.

Kokernag recorded a low of 15.3°C against 14.8°C the previous night and it was 1.9°C above normal for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 10.50°C against 10.5°C on the previous night. It was normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 15.6°C against 14.8°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 2.1°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 23.5°C against 26.2°C on the previous night. It was 0.4°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 15.8°C, Batote 17.0°C, Katra 22.4°C and Bhadarwah 17.8°C. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print