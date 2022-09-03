Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan: Thousand students participated in a rally at Pampore

PAMPORE: An awareness programme cum anti drug rally was organized at Saffron town Pampore in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday.
The mega rally under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan was organized by police to create awareness on the growing menace of drug-addiction among youngsters and was flagged off by SDPO Pampore Mir Imtiyaz Ahmad and Tehsildar Pampore Zubair Ahmad Bhat.
SHO Pampore, Adil Ashraf, Principal Govt. Higher Secondary School Pampore, Mushtaq Ahmad, Sub Inspector Muneer Ahmad, Executive Officer Municipal Committee Pampore Mohammad Iqbal, TSO Pampore, Ayash Farooq and other officials of various departments including police, revenue, education, Municipal Committee, Food department, social welfare departments participated in the mega rally.
Around 1000 students, many teachers from government and private educational institutions took part in the rally.
