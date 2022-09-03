Migrant labourer dies, another injured at under-construction site in Rajbagh

Srinagar: A migrant labourer died while another was injured while unloading construction material at an under construction hotel in Rajbagh area of Srinagar on Saturday, reports said here.

Reports said that two labourers identified as Rohit Yadav (21) and Ladoo Kumar (19) were critically injured when they were unloading construction material in Rajbagh.

They said that the injured labourers were shifted to SMHS hospital for treatment, however, Rohit succumbed to his injuries, while Ladoo Kumar was being treated and his condition is said to be stable.

Meanwhile, Police have taken cognizance of the incident—(KNO)

