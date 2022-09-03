DC Rajouri reviews performances of banks at DLRC meeting

RAJOURI: To review the performance of Banks and line Departments for the quarter ended June of the current financial year, a meeting of the District Level Review Committee /District Consultative Committee (DLRC/DCC) was today held here under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal.

The meeting was attended by GM DIC, Ashwini Sharma, Chief planning Officer, Mohd Khurshid; LDM, Jyoti Parkash Sharma; DSHO, Dr Sarfraz Naseem Choudhary; DDM NABARD, Kanav Sharma; Regional Manager JK Grameen Bank, Nisar Malik; Ashwani Sharma from JK Lead Bank, officers and other Bankers.

Detailed discussion was held on various points including CD ratio, training of candidates to manage a business, performance of Banks concerning the flow of credit under the Annual plan, progress made under special credit facility for street vendors (PM SVANIDHI), PMEGP, progress under government-sponsored schemes, progress under KCC, joint liability groups, self-help groups, etc was held threadbare in the meeting.

At the outset, Lead District manager, Jyoti Parkash Sharma welcomed the members and revealed that deposits of Banks stand at Rs 56160500 Crore as on 30 June 2022, Advances stand at Rs.2726.96 cr; while the Credit Deposit Ratio was recorded at 48.55 percent.

The DC directed the bankers with low CD ratio to meet the target fixed by the higher authorities.

While reviewing the performance of banks related to the flow of Credit under the Annual Credit plan, the meeting was informed that against the target of Rs 962.67 crore, the achievement as on June 30, 2022 is Rs 197.25 crore.

Under the KCC crop scheme, it was informed that Rs 546.04 crore amount stands disbursed and the number of KCC stand at 79083.

The DC, while reviewing sector-wise achievements, advised the Banks to improve credit dispensations in Agriculture, MSME, and lay special focus on covering housing and education sectors. He also reviewed the progress made under employment generation schemes including PMEGP, JKREGP, Artisans/Weavers Credit Card, PM Weavers Mudra Scheme, etc.

The DC impressed upon the line departments and banks to cover all eligible persons under PMSBY, PMJJBY, and APY. The banks were directed to focus on direct lending in the agriculture sector in addition to KCC.

Highlighting the importance of the self-employment generation schemes being implemented in the district, the DDC asked the financing agencies to educate the masses about these loan schemes launched by the Government and motivate them to avail the benefits of the same to raise their socio-economic status.

The DDC said that much stress is being laid on self-employment generation schemes and directed the Bank Authorities to be liberal in sanctioning loans to the beneficiaries to enable them to get necessary benefits under these schemes.

Taking note of the wide gap in the case sponsored and cases sanctioned, the DC directed the bankers to fill the gap by disbursing more cases.

