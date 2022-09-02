Militants killed in Sopore identified

Srinagar: The two militants killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Bomai area of Sopore town Wednesday night, after the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation, were affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed, a senior police officer said, adding that the duo was planning attacks on civilians.
“Killed JeM terrorists were categorised & identified as Mohd Rafi of Sopore & Kaiser Ashraf of Pulwama. Terrorist Rafi was earlier booked under PSA twice. Both were involved in several terror crime cases. As per input they were planning to attack civilians in Sopore area,” ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar tweeted.
PTI