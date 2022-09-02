Indian economy strong, people’s income on rise: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP claimed on Thursday that the Indian economy is not only on track but is galloping ahead like a “bullet train” and cited a boost in the domestic private demand to assert that people’s income and employment are on the rise.
BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam took a swipe at opposition leaders for spreading “negativity” about the Indian economy with their regular tweets and added they have been silent for some time as economic indicators are showing its strength.
He also refuted claims that the unemployment rate has risen in India and said it is in fact falling.
“Look carefully, employment rate is rising. Domestic demand has risen at a fast pace. Private demand expenditure has gone up by 26 per cent. It shows the common man is in a good state. That is why expenditure has risen. Domestic demand shows people’s income and employment are rising,” Islam claimed.
India’s economy grew by 13.5 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal, mainly due to the base effect, official data showed on Wednesday.
