Militant Associate Held At Naka In Anantnag: Police

Srinagar. Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a militant associate in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In a handout , the police said at around 1330 hours, on the basis of specific information regarding movement of one militant associate, police and army’s 3rd Rashtriya Rifles laid a Naka at Hutmara sandoz crossing.

One suspected individual approached towards the naka from Chak Hassan Abad and on seeing it, started fleeing away in opposite direction, the handout said.

“The party assessed the situation and displayed extreme restraint and fire control in not opening fire,” the police said, adding, “The security forces chased and overpowered the suspect, preventing him from opening fire, thus apprehended him”.

On searching the individual, police claimed, one Pistol and one magazine and six live rounds were recovered. “(The same) was planned to be used for targeted killing,” police said. The arrestee has been identified Fazial Ahmad Wagay son of Mushtaq Ahmad Wagay of Chak Hassan Abad, Hutmara Anantnag.

Police said a case (FIR No 78/2022) under section 7/25 Arms Act 16,18,39 UAPA has been registered in Police Station Mattan Anantnag and further investigation was going on.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print