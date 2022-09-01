2 People Killed, 3 Others Injured In Truck-Private Vehicle Collision In Pattan

Srinagar: Two people were killed and three others were injured after a collision between a truck and private vehicle (Maruti Wagon R) in Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday.

They said that the accident took place near Hotel Point, leading to on the spot death of two persons identified as Mohammad Sidiq Khan son of Abdul Aziz Khan and Mohammad Zaman Khan son of Qamar Zaman Khan, both residents of Trikajan Boniyar Uri.

Three injured persons, they said, were shifted to trauma hospital Pattan by rescuers including locals and police.

A police officer confirmed the accident to GNS as well as the casualties. He said a case has been registered and further investigations taken up. (GNS)

