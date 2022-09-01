Mainly dry weather expected in J&K: MeT

Srinagar: Weather department here on Thursday predicted mainly dry weather with little chances of light rain at isolated rain and thunders over Jammu and Kashmir in next 24 hours.

A meteorological department official here said that there was no large change expected in the weather till September 4 when there is possibility of scattered showers.

Regarding minimum temperature, the official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 16.6°C against 16.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.1°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 14.6°C against 14.4°C on the previous night. However, the temperature was 0.9°C above normal there, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 11.7°C against 10.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort.

Kokernag recorded a low of 14.2°C against 14.0°C the previous night and it was 0.1°C above normal for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 9.0°C against 9.5°C on the previous night. It was 1.7°C below normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 14.6°C against 16.0°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 0.1°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 26.1°C against 25.8°C on the previous night. It was 1.8°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 16.5°C, Batote 17.7°C, Katra 23.2°C and Bhadarwah 16.9°C. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print