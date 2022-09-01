2 militants killed in ongoing encounter in Sopore

Srinagar: Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district on Wednesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Bomai area of Sopore town in Baramulla following information about the presence of militants there. Police in the evening said that the search operation turned into a gunfight in which one militant was killed. Later, Kashmir Police Zone while giving update on the encounter informed, “01 more militant killed (Total 02). Search going on. Further details shall follow”.

Earlier, a civilian was reportedly injured during exchange of fire between militants and security forces. Reports said that a joint team of Police and army’s 22RR had launched the cordon and search operation in Bomai.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering a gunfight, police said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print