J&K reports 140 fresh covid-19 cases, no death

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 140 fresh covid-19 cases while there was no death due to the virus during the last 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday.

They said that 25 cases were reported from Jammu division and 115 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 477784. Among the cases, 173671 are from Jammu division and 304113 from Kashmir Valley.

Providing district wise details of the cases, they said, Jammu reported 21 cases, Udhampur 3, Rajouri 0, Doda 1, Kathua 0, Samba 0, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 0, Ramban 0, Reasi 0, Srinagar 36, Baramulla 18, Budgam 14, Pulwama 10, Kupwara 5, Anantnag 19, Bandipora 3, Ganderbal 7, Kulgam 3 and Shopian 0.

There was no death due to the virus during the time. So far 4782 people have succumbed to the virus and among them include 2350 from Jammu division and 2432 from the Valley.

Besides, they said, 240 Covid-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours—47 from Jammu division and 193 from Kashmir Valley. There are now 1091 active cases— 238 in Jammu and 853 in Kashmir.

The officials said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said. Also 16254 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered in J&K during the time, they added. (GNS)

