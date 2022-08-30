Tara Chand, Majid Wani and others quit Congress party in Jammu

Srinagar: At least 52 functionaries of the Congress party including several senior leaders, former ministers and legislators have resigned from the party in Jammu on Monday in support of fromer veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.

In a resignation letter,enior Congress leaders, former ministers and legislators who gave resigned from the party include Tara Chand, Abdul Majid Wani, Balwan Singh, Dr Manohar Lal Sharma, Chaudhary Gharu Ram, Ghulam Hyder Malik, Vinod Sharma, Vinod Mishra and Narinder Sharma.

The leaders and party functionaries, in a joint resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi have stated that they are resigning from all party posts including the basic party membership.

Notably, former chief minister and veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned last week resigned from the Congress party citing several reasons. Following his resignation, dozens of Congress leaders and party functionaries also quit the party in Jammu and Kashmir in his support.

Azad, as per the reports, is going to launch a national level party from Jammu and Kashmir next month. So far only Congress leaders and one former MLA from Apni Party have joined Azad- led camp—(KNO)

