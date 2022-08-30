Body of Mehjoor Nagar youth recovered from Jhelum in Sgr

Srinagar: Body of 25-year-old youth was recovered from river Jhelum in Palpora area of Srinagar on Tuesday morning, reports said here.

Official said that the body of Arif Maqsood (25) of Mehjoor Nagar was spotted by locals in river Jhelum at Palpora.

They said that after spotting the body the locals informed the police, who later along with the help of locals fished out the body.

Meanwhile, Police have taken cognizance of the incident and have shifted the body to hospital for medico-legal formalities—(KNO)

