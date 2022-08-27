J&K Reports 185 Covid-19 Cases, No Death

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 185 fresh covid-19 cases while there was no death due to the virus during the last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

They said that 37 cases were reported from Jammu division and 148 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 477304. Among the cases, 173585 are from Jammu division and 303719 from Kashmir Valley.

Providing district wise details of the cases, they said, Jammu reported 23 cases, Udhampur 0, Rajouri 0, Doda 1, Kathua 2, Samba 3, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 0, Ramban 7, Reasi 0, Srinagar 45, Baramulla 27, Budgam 17, Pulwama 5, Kupwara 9, Anantnag 4, Bandipora 17, Ganderbal 3, Kulgam 19and Shopian 2.

There was no death due to the virus during the time. So far 4782 people have succumbed to the virus and among them include 2350 from Jammu division and 2432 from the Valley.

Besides, they said, 329 Covid-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours—45 from Jammu division and 284 from Kashmir Valley. There are now 1691 active cases— 321 in Jammu and 1370 in Kashmir.

The officials said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said. Also 21984 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered in J&K during the time, they added.(GNS)

