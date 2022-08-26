Former MLA Amin Bhat resigns from Congress

Srinagar: Former Congress MLA Muhammad Amin Bhat on Friday said that he has resigned from the party.

Mohammad Amin Bhat, who represented Devsar in the last assembly of erstwhile state of J&K, said that he has resigned from the party. “I welcome resignation of Azad Sahib from Congress. I have also resigned from the party,” he said.

Meanwhile, sources disclosed that a few top leaders of J&K Congress, who were against the appointment of former minister Vikar Rasool Wani as JKPCC chief, are camping in New Delhi.

“They are waiting to meet Rahul Gandhi to convey their displeasure over the appointment of Vikar Rasool,” they said.

Sources also disclosed that former MLA Inderwal GM Saroori is presently at residence of Ghulam Nabi Azad in New Delhi.“A few J&K Congress leaders may also resign tomorrow,” they said—(KNO)

