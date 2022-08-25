Smuggling bid foiled, intruder injured along IB in Samba: BSF

Samba: Border Security Force on Thursday claimed to have foiled a major smuggling bid by recovering narcotics and injuring an intruder along the International Border in Samba district.

In a statement, a spokesperson said that today, alert BSF troops foiled a smuggling bid through IB in Samba area and a Pakistani intruder was shot, while around 8 packets of heroin were also recovered.

The statement reads that BSF troops noticed a suspicious movement of one person near IB from Pakistan side carrying a bag.

It reads that the troops immediately fired upon the intruder and injured him and on search of the area 08 packets of narcotics, likely to be heroin were recovered.

It added that injured smuggler managed to crawl back to Pakistan side, while blood stains of injured smuggler were found—(KNO)

