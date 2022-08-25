Municipal authorities demolish house of senior doctor in his absence

Senior paediatrician was working at Anantnag district hospital, appeals to LG for justice, uploads on social media all permissions required for construction

ANANTNA: One of the senior-most doctors here in Anantnag alleged on Wednesday that the municipal authorities demolished parts of his under-construction house in complete disregard of the fact that he had all the necessary permissions required for construction.

Dr Sheikh Showkat, a senior paediatrician working at the Anantnag district hospital, told Kashmir Reader that his under-construction house in SK Colony area of Anantnag town faced the “wrath of the municipal authorities”.

“I was at the hospital, despite being on vacation, to save the life of a baby when the incident took place on Tuesday,” the doctor said, adding that his family was at his in-laws because of the demise of his mother-in-law.

The doctor alleged that the municipal authorities did not deem it necessary to even call him once before proceeding with the demolition. “Had they called me, I would have reached there and showed them all the necessary permissions,” he said.

He also took to social media and uploaded pictures of the required permissions for construction, along with pictures and videos of his demolished house. “This is the way they treat law-abiding citizens, who by no means will warm their pockets because everything is going on in accordance to the law of the land,” he wrote in a social media post.

He appealed to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for a probe into the “harassment” he has faced. “People should take a breath of peace under the present government and not a sigh of insecurity,” he said.

The doctor accused Executive Officer of the Municipal Committee Bijbehara, Suhail Ahmad, of going “out of his jurisdiction to carry out the demolition”.

Chairman of the Municipal Council Anantnag, Hilal Shah, told Kashmir Reader that he has ordered the Executive Officer to furnish all the facts regarding the case. “I believe the director madam has also taken cognizance of the case and facts will be revealed soon,” Shah said.

Kashmir Reader also talked to Mathoora Masoom, Director of the Urban Local Bodies, who said that there was a deviation from the permitted plan at the site in question.

“We are preparing a rebuttal to what the doctor has alleged and it will be shared soon. There has been a deviation from the plan, is what I can tell you for now,” she said.

She alleged that there was no copy of the construction permission displayed anywhere at the site of the construction, “as is mandatory as per law,”

Asked why the EO Bijbehara led a team well out of his jurisdiction, to carry out the demolition, Mathoora said that the “poor fellow” was being victimised as he is an honest and dedicated official.

“He was part of a team. Even EO Wattergam was part of the team as well,” she said. “The problem with Anantnag is that people (municipal employees) do not move out.”

She did not explain any further what she meant by that, and only said, “We will issue a rebuttal.”

