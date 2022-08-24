Two teenagers saved by Srinagar River Police from drowning in Jhelum

Srinagar: Two teenage boys were rescued by River Police Srinagar from drowning while taking a bath in river Jhelum near Rajbagh area of Srinagar.

An official said that two teenage boys identified as Faheem Nisar Handroo (14) son Nisar Ahmad Handroo of Rajbagh and Ahsan Javaid son of Javaid Ahmad resident of Kursoo Rajbagh (16), drowned while taking a bath in the Jhelum.

He said that within no time Srinagar River police launched a rescue operation and saved the duo from drowning.

Meanwhile, locals hailed the efforts of River police for their timely action and saving lives of two teenage boys—(KNO)

