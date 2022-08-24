Srinagar moves to second spot, for first time, in Covid cases list

Baramulla now has most actives cases in J&K

Anantnag: Baramulla district in north Kashmir has surpassed Srinagar district in the number of active positive Covid cases, for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

There has been a steep increase in the number of daily infections reported, across the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, since the last week of July. This month alone, the UT has recorded 11,400 fresh infections in its twenty districts.

“Kashmir is way ahead in the number of fresh infections. In the month of August 9420 cases have been reported from the ten districts of Kashmir division, while only 1989 infections have been reported from the Jammu division,” an official, privy to the data on Covid-19, told Kashmir Reader.

In Kashmir division, throughout the pandemic, Srinagar district had been at the top with the most number of infections as well as deaths caused by the infection. Also, no other district came even close to Srinagar vis-a-vis the number of active positive cases.

Surprisingly, Baramulla district has surpassed Srinagar in the number of active positive cases, and that, too, by a long shot. On August 22, Baramulla district had 758 active positive cases of Covid, while Srinagar had only 561 of them.

“There seems to be no particular reason, if you ask me. The pandemic has been random, to say the least,” the official told Kashmir Reader.

This reporter talked to the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Baramulla, Dr Bashir Ahmad Malik, who said that it was probably because of a higher number of tests. “It may be because we conduct more tests,” Malik said. “Also, the GMC in Baramulla witnesses a huge footfall and that is where most of the positive cases are reported from.”

The other district with more or less the same population as Srinagar and Baramulla is Anantnag, but the tally there is way lower. There are only 91 active positive cases in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district as of now.

“The lowest number of such cases are in Shopian district of south Kashmir, as has been the case throughout the pandemic,” the official said. “The district has been Covid free most of the time, and has witnessed fewer cases than all other districts.”

Overall, there are 2,293 active positive cases presently across the union territory. Kashmir division has an overwhelmingly higher number of such cases as compared to Jammu division.

“Only 411 of the active positive cases are in the Jammu division, while the rest (1882) are in the Kashmir division,” the official said.

Meanwhile, as many as 8 people have lost their lives in August to the Covid-19 infection in J&K. Five of these deaths have been reported from Jammu division and three from Kashmir.

