Govt investing in healthcare & medical education: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said the government is investing in healthcare and medical education so that citizens and youth have the best service and career options they deserve for a better tomorrow.

We have radically reformed the healthcare services delivery model. In the last two years, we have acted swiftly to bridge the gaps at the district and sub-district levels and harmonized all services for speedy and effective care of the needy, he said.

People now have easy access to healthcare they need, when they need and where they need it. Systemic improvements have led to high quality health care clearly visible in key health status indicators and national rankings, the Lt Governor said.

Sinha said the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (AB-PMJAY) SEHAT is playing a key role in protecting, preserving, and promoting the health of the people and even the most vulnerable sections of society are witnessing improved well-being of their families.

“We constantly need to evolve innovative strategies to meet the challenges of our times, especially post-Covid pandemic. SEHAT is contributing in building a healthy society and helping us realize the vision of universal and comprehensive health care.

“It has made healthcare accessible to each and every citizen of the UT of Jammu Kashmir. Decentralized quality health care system has also taken the pressure off city hospitals. We are also strengthening healthcare and associated expertise for a strategic focus to address the challenges of drug abuse,” the Lt Governor said.

“World class infrastructures have been completed and many more are coming up in both Jammu and Kashmir Division. Jammu AIIMS has become functional. Seven New Government Medical Colleges are being established with a total outlay of Rs 1595 Crore. Fifteen Nursing Colleges shall be made operational with an approximate additional cost of Rs. 60 crore during 2022-23.

Two State Cancer Institutes (one each in Jammu and Kashmir Division) shall be made fully functional with a total cost of Rs 212 Crore (104 Cr Jammu & 108 Cr for Kashmir),” he said.

Bone & Joint Hospitals are also coming up at both the divisions of the UT of Jammu & Kashmir at a cost of Rs 129.80 Cr and 200 Bedded Additional Block at LD Hospital Srinagar at a cost of Rs 132.50 Cr, he said.

Out of 140 projects with total outlay of Rs 881.00 Cr under Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP), 112 projects have already been completed and 28 others are targeted to be completed during this year, Sinha said.

He said total 220 health projects and related works costing Rs 1,757.00 Cr are targeted to be completed during 2022-23.

Against the target of 2,742 health and wellness centers, 2108 have been made operational in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. 636 more such centers shall be made operational during 2022-23, raising the cumulative progress to 2742 centers, the LG said.

Rs 4,200 Cr investment in medi-city will also increase number of beds and MBBS seats in the UT of Jammu Kashmir. Proposed hospitals, paramedical college and super specialty hospitals will add 1,000 MBBS seats, bringing huge relief to the youth planning for a career in medical studies, the Lt Governor added.

PTI

