Bandipora: An 18-year-old girl died of a cardiac arrest in Vijpara area of Hajin in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday afternoon.

An official said that the girl suffered heart attack at her home and she was subsequently taken to a nearby hospital.

The official added that doctors present at the health facility declared her dead on arrival.

He identified the deceased as Rukhsana Bano (18) daughter of Ghulam Mohammad Lone—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print