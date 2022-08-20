How can LG deny fact of Mirwaiz’s detention, asks Hurriyat

Srinagar: Hurriyat Conference on Friday expressed amazement at the video statement given to a media agency by the LG Manoj Sinha, where he refuted that APHC chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is under house detention for the past three years (since August 2019) and said that the armed forces’ vehicles and personnel stationed outside his house are there for his safety!

In a statement, Hurriyat said that such blatant misrepresentation of facts and denial of Mirwaiz’s incarceration is unbelievable. “The Mirwaiz for the last three years has forcibly not been allowed to come out of his house despite repeated appeals and implorations from all sections of people to the authorities, including religious ulemas across the state. Newspaper and electronic media reports bear witness to it. Being the Mirwaiz he is even stopped from going to Jamia Masjid on Fridays to deliver religious sermons from its pulpit which is the centuries-old tradition in J&K, or to visit other religious places on important religious occasions. Except close relatives no one is allowed to enter the house. How can these facts be negated and claims of his not being under house arrest made!” the amalgam asked.

Hurriyat said that it also wants to clear the air on LG’s other statement in that interview that APHC leadership has been playing both sides. APHC said that its chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, like his forefathers, has always believed in and supported the fundamental tenet of democracy: people’s right to make a choice in their future through non-violent means, without fear or favour; and the subsequent belief that this is the road to lasting peace and prosperity for the entire subcontinent.

“Mirwaiz and his forefathers represented and defended this basic interest of people of J&K in their engagements with both India and Pakistan and in the course suffered exile, Shahadat and incarcerations. It is the belief in these ideals that helped APHC chairman to bear the harshness and loneliness of house incarceration for past three years. There has never been any personal ambition of acquiring power to rule, or material gain that would tempt this leadership to play to or appease both or any side. Talks held with both India and Pakistan were only to find a resolution and get the people of Kashmir out of the vicious cycle of violence,” it said.

It said that if the authorities have now decided to release Mirwaiz, let him be allowed to deliver the Friday sermon at Jama Masjid this Friday.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print