Update:Hideout busted in Shopian, Arms And Ammunition recovered:Police

Srinagar: Police on Wednesday said that militants lobbed grenade during CASO on Security forces while as a hideout was busted in Kutpora area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday.

The Kashmir Zone Police Tweeted, ” On specific input Security Forces launched a CASO in Kutpora, Shopian. During search, militants lobbed grenades on the search party. Search party also retaliated. However militants escaped due to darkness. Police & SFs busted a hideout inside a house & recovered Arms/Amns.

Meanwhile a senior police officer said that on a tip off a joint team of Police and army’s 34RR busted a hideout in Kutpora.

The hideout was established by militants on a rooftop of a house. Huge amount of arms and ammunition were recovered from the hideout, the officer said.

Details of the arms and ammunition will be shared latter, the officer added.(GNS)

