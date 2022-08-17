MeT predicts scattered light rain in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Weatherman on Wednesday forecast scattered light rain and thunderstorm over Jammu and Kashmir in next 24 hours.

A meteorological department official said that t more rains were in store in the next few days with isolated to scattered light showers possible on August 18 & 19 and fairly widespread rain on weekend.

In last 24 hours till 0830 a.m., he said, Pahalgam received 18.6 mm of rain followed by Qazigund with 8.4mm, Kupwara 7.8mm, Kukernag 4.2mm, Gulmarg 3.8mm, banihal 1.4mm, Katra 1.2mm and traces in Srinagar and Jammu.

Regarding minimum temperature, the MeT official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 19.6°C same as on the previous night. The temperature was 1.5°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 17.8°C against 18.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.9°C above normal there, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 14.7°C against 14.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.7°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort.

Kokernag recorded a low of 17.2°C same as on the previous night and it was 1.4°C above normal for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 11.2°C against 10.6°C on the previous night. It was 0.9°C below normal for the north Kashmir place.

Kupwara town saw a low of 17.1°C against 18.6°C on previous night and it was 3.5°C above normal for the place during this time of the season, the official said.

Jammu recorded a low of 25.6°C against 23.9°C on the previous night. It was 0.5°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 19.2°C, Batote 18.7°C, Katra 23.0°C and Bhadarwah 18.4°C. (GNS)

