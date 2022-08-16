Widespread rain forecast in Kashmir, isolated showers in Jammu

Srinagar: Weatherman has forecast widespread light to moderate rain and thundershowers over Kashmir Valley and isolated showers in Jammu region in next 24 hours.

A meteorological department official here said that scattered light to moderate rain and thunderstorms were expected in the subsequent two days in J&K.

In last 24 hours till 0830 a.m., he said, Kathua had highest rainfall in J&K, recording 43.6 mm followed by Batore with 26.0 mm, Gulmarg 19.6 mm, Jammu 14.2 mm, Katra 6.2 mm, Pahalgam 5.4 mm, Kukernag 4.4 mm, Banihal 4.1 mm, Qazigund 3.4 mm, Srinagar 0.8 mm and Kupwara 0.6 mm.

Regarding minimum temperature, the MeT official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 19.6°C against 20.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.5°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 18.0°C against 18.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.7°C above normal there, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 14.2°C against 17.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort.

Kokernag recorded a low of 17.2°C against 18.7°C on the previous night and it was 1.4°C above normal for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 10.6°C against 12.8°C on the previous night. It was 1.5°C below normal for the north Kashmir place.

Kupwara town saw a low of 18.6°C against 19.6°C on previous night and it was 2.0°C above normal for the place during this time of the season, the official said.

Jammu recorded a low of 23.9°C against 22.1°C on the previous night. It was 0.9°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 18.8°C, Batote 17.5°C, Katra 22.7°C and Bhadarwah 17.7°C. (GNS)

