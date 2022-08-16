Minority community member shot dead, his brother injured in Shopian village

Shopian: A minor community member was shot dead, while his brother was injured in Chotigam area of Shopian district on Tuesday, officials said here.

An official said that militants fired upon two brothers identified as Sunil Kumar and Pintu Kumar sons of Arjun Nath Kumar in Chotigam area, resulting in on spot death of Sunil, while Pintoo was injured

He said that Pintu has been shifted to hospital for treatment, while area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

This is second such attack on a minority community members in the last 24 hours in the Kashmir Valley. On Monday late evening a minority community member was injured after militants hurled grenade Gopalpora village of Budgam district—(KNO)

