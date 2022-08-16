‘Major attack’ prevented with interception of 2 LeT militants in Nowhatta

TRF Commander Basit and Momin involved in the planned attack: Police

Srinagar: The police’s intercepting of two Lashker-e-Toiba militants near Nowhatta area on Sunday evening “aborted a major attack” in Srinagar ahead of the August 15 functions, official sources said on Monday.

A policeman was killed and at least one militant injured in an attack near Gani Memorial area of Rajouri Kadal, falling within the jurisdiction of Police Station Nowhatta, on Sunday evening.

Sources privy to the investigation said that the militants had “contacted their handlers in Pakistan through social media and informed them about the attack.” A TRF statement came prematurely about the attack, the sources said.

The two militants were intercepted near the Gani Memorial Stadium by a police party deployed in the area. “On finding them in suspicious manner, the police party stopped the duo. The militants opened fire, which was retaliated by the police party, as a result of which one or both militants got injured and they fled away taking advantage of darkness and built-up area,” sources said, adding, “Later the blood trails were seen up to 400 meters, pointing that militants were injured as well”.

Constable Sarfaraz Ahmad, a resident of Batote Ramban, suffered serious injuries in the militant attack and was taken to hospital but he succumbed to his wounds.

The militant duo left behind a scooty along with an Ak-74 rifle, two grenades, official sources said. Regarding the AK-74, it is learnt that this rifle is not available in India and is used for bigger attacks, being easy to carry and capable of firing several rounds in a few seconds.

“Investigations have revealed that the scooty which they had left behind was purchased a few days ago from a person by an active militant, Moomin Gulzar of Eidgah Srinagar,” they said. One Umer Mukhtar Naqeeb, son of Bashir Ahmad of Natipora Srinagar, has been arrested for providing the second-hand scooty to Momin Gulzar on July 27.

“The attack was being supervised by Moomin and also wanted TRF militant Basit of Kulgam,” sources said.

Police in a tweet has asked for help in arresting the militants. “Public is informed not to extend logistics to militants, failing which law will take it own course. Further, public especially hospitals/clinics/doctors are requested to give information about any unknown person(s) coming for treatment as fleeing militant(s) are injured,” the police tweeted. GNS

